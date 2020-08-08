Shirley Hurst Jankowski, 71, of Smithville, died Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 6 to 8 PM at Mathews Funeral Home. The family will have a private service.
Born in Mitchell County, Mrs. Jankowski had lived in Smithville for the past years. She was retired from Wal-Mart.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Dixie Hurst and her husband James L. Jankowski.
Survivors include her children, Daniel Hurst (Beverly), Moultrie, Angela Wells, Smithville, Amy Bussey, Pearson, Amanda Wells, Douglas, April Wells, Douglas, grandchildren, Bryan Hurst, Courtney Bowen, Jami Davis, Monteco Bussey, Devin Bussey, Keevon Bussey, Michaela Bussey, nine great grandchildren, sister, Francine Melton (Harry), Pelham, Enoch Hurst (Pearl), Meigs.
In lieu of flowers please make memorials to Alzheimer's Association, South Georgia Regional Office, 225 East 2nd St., Tifton, GA 31794 (https://www.alz.org/georgia).
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
