Shirley Logan

Mrs. Shirley Harrell Logan, 81, of Albany, Georgia, passed away on November 27, 2021 at her daughter's home in Havana, Florida. Mrs. Logan was born on January 20, 1940 in Adel, Georgia to the late Richard Malone Harrell and Julia Mae DeVane Harrell. She lived most of her life in Albany where she attended Sunnyside Baptist Church and she was retired from the Albany Herald.
Mrs. Logan is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law: Belinda and Tommy Lewis of Havana, Florida and Sonya and Jon Lesieur of Albany; five grandchildren and their spouses: Alicia Levy and her significant other, Mitch Musgrove, of Tallahassee, Florida, Tiffany and Derek Heath of Tallahassee, Jenna and James Smith of Freeport, Florida, Easton and Kyra Lesieur of Albany, and Quaide Lesieur of Albany; nine great-grandchildren: Payton, Madison, Taylor, Ainsley, Evan, Kheri, Kinsley, Kyndall and Ava; and a brother and sister-in-law: Larry and Dona Harrell of Adel. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joey Elbert Logan; her son, Michael Logan; and a grandson, Conner Logan.
Funeral services for Mrs. Logan will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 4, 2021 in the Chapel of Boone Funeral Home with Rev. Matt Hall officiating and Mr. Tommy Lewis providing the eulogy. Interment at Woodlawn City Cemetery in Adel will immediately follow the funeral service. The family will receive friends at Boone Funeral Home (1804 S. Hutchinson Ave. in Adel, Georgia) one hour prior to the funeral service. Ricky Harrell, Malone Harrell, Scotty Moore, Easton Lesieur, Quaide Lesieur and Evan Smith will serve as pallbearers. Special music for the services will include: "Amazing Grace," "When We All Get to Heaven," "Jealous of the Angels," "Go Rest High on That Mountain," "I Can Only Imagine" and "Scars in Heaven."
