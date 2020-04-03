Shirley Mathis

Albany, GA
Shirley Ann Mathis
On Monday, March 30, 2020 a good and faithful servant, Shirley Ann "Sugar Mama" Mathis (Edge), transitioned to her heavenly home. Graveside services for Ms. Mathis will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020, 1:00 p.m., at Floral Memory Gardens, 120 Old Pretoria Road, Albany, GA., Dr. Bill Edge, Sr. to officiate.
Shirley Ann Mathis is affectionately known as "Sugar Mama". She is the fourth born of seven children. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Charlie Mae Edge and Nathaniel James Edge Sr., sister, Mary Starling, and three brothers: Leonard, Nathaniel, and Willie Edge. She was educated in the Dougherty County School System, graduating in 1970 from the Monroe High School. After High School, she entered the Monroe Technical College pursuing a certificate in barbering, and cosmetology. She enrolled in a vocational License Practical Nursing program, but withdrew to care for her mother who passed away in 1970. Putting her life on hold at the age of 22 to take care of her younger siblings caused many sacrifices. She went on to work and retire at Coats & Clark with her working career ending at Firestone Tire and Rubber Company. She was married to Mr. Ernest Wilson and from that union was her first born child, Chadwick D. Wilson. She found Christ at a very young age in 1966 under the leadership of the late Rev. Robert N. Elzia. She later joined the Eureka Baptist Church under the leadership of the Rev. Charles M. Reynolds and continued serving faithfully until her health began to decline under the present leadership of her brother, Dr. Bill Edge, Sr.
She leaves the following to cherish her memories: her son Chadwick Wilson and her daughter Quantra Brown; a beloved dedicated brother Dr. Bill Edge Sr. (Dr. Elois), a sister Juanita (Carl Sr.) White, and Bobby Walker of Bradenton, FL; grandchildren: Devontae Brown and Ny`kerria Brown; nieces and nephews: Yvette Martin, Tonya Cummings, Dannette Williams, FeLisa Jenkins, Stephon Edge, Tishia Edge, Sabrina Jones, Sanquisha Edge, Bill Edge Jr., Joshua Edge, Christopher Harris, Tapetrius Wright, Wayne Wright, Andrea Hodges, Calencia Jones, Carl White Jr., Bobby Cummings Jr., Malcolm Cummings, a sister in law, Mattie Prince Edge two special cousins from Brooklyn NY, Juanita Parson and Lucinda Malone and a host of other relatives and friends.
Elliott Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31701
(229) 436-3553
