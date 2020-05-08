Mrs. Shirley Boles Mitchell, age 81 passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. She was the daughter of the late John L. and Gladys Boles of Kingston, TN. She was preceded in death by her husband (of 36 years) Ernest Paul Mitchell and son Ronald Dale Mitchell. She was a long-time resident of Albany, GA.
Survivors include Pamela Strenth (Mitch) of Sulphur, LA; Robin Mitchell-Noonon (Rick) of Atlanta, GA and James Bostick (Amy) of Orlando, FL.
Mrs. Mitchell was a homemaker, mother, friend to all animals especially dogs and a great gardener. She is a grandmother to 17 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
She will join her husband in Andersonville National Cemetery on Monday, May 11th for her final resting place.
Only 10 shall attend her graveside service as it is not open to the public due to Coronavirus.
Special thanks to her granddaughter Liza Rhodes, Miss Sue, Miss Julie, Kayla and Veronica of Hospice and Mr. Bob for their loving care during our mother's bout with Cancer.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Humane Society in her name.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
