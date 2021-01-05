Shirley Newberry Gibson, 83, of Lee County, died Monday, January 4, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Her funeral service will be 3 PM Friday, January 8, 2021 at Mathews Funeral Home with interment in Floral Memory Gardens. Rev. Ron Stinson will officiate.
A native of Baker County Mrs. Gibson retired from the Dougherty County School System as an Assistant Lunchroom Manager at Magnolia Elementary. She was a member of Beacon Baptist Church. Mrs. Gibson was a wonderful cook and homemaker who loved to entertain and cook for her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents Samuel and Adel Newberry, two brothers Lamar Buddy Newberry and Marvin Newberry, a sister Juanita Tiny Newberry and a granddaughter Kaylee Morgan Hancock.
Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Raymond Gibson, Lee County, son, Clifford Stanley Gibson, Albany, daughters, Wanda Kaye Hancock (Elzie), Albany, Sandra Faye Smith (Allen), Cumming, Donna Lynne Wright, Leesburg, grandchildren, Brooke Williamson (Matt), Wesley Doriety (Victoria), Cory Doriety, Casey Wright, Zachary Wright (Kayla), great grandchildren, Mason and Morgan Williamson, Vincent and Esten Doriety, Ava Dover, Connor Wright, brother, Carlton Newberry (Jennie), Baconton, sisters, Laverne Cook, Baconton, Nadine Sheasley (Russ), Shelocta, PA and a host of nieces and nephews she dearly loved.
The family will receive friends following the committal service at the cemetery.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
