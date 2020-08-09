Ms. Shirley Wilks Price, 63, of Albany, died on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at her daughter's residence.
The graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the Hillcrest Cemetery. The Rev. Mike Carter will officiate.
Ms. Price was born on November 6, 1956 in Carthage, MO., to the late Edward Wayne and Katherine Legg Wilks. She had lived in Albany, GA., for several years before moving to Tifton. Ms. Price graduated from Dougherty County High School in 1974 and retired as a manager from Pearly's Famous Country Cooking after 17 years. She loved her employers, co-workers and customers. Ms. Price was baptized at Mercedes Baptist Church in Albany, GA., and was of the Baptist Faith. She loved spending time with her friends and family.
Survivors include her children, Melody Thompson (Joe) of Tifton, Charles "Chuck" Tillery II(Amy) of Hartselle, AL. and Stephanie Goddard (Chris Whitley) of Ocilla, GA., significant other, James "Randy" Brimberry of Albany; grandchildren, Santana Thompson, Cody Thompson, Kelby Alexander, Gracie Alexander, Kaden Alexander, Mackenzee Tillery, Brandon Goddard, Emily Goddard and Marlee Hardy ,. siblings, Kim W. Mosley of Albany, Jim Wilks of Albany, Kenny Wilks of Panama City and Wayne Wilks (Patricia) of Sylvester; a host of nieces and nephews.
Banks Funeral Home in Sylvester is in charge of arrangements.
