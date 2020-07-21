Williams.jpg

Mrs. Shirley Martin Williams of Albany, Georgia joined the ranks of the immortal on Sunday, July 19, 2020. A Celebration of Life Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, July 23, 2020 in Floral Memory Gardens. Shirley's memories will forever be cherished by her loving and devoted husband of 58 years Vernon C. Williams, daughters, Gail Williams (Dallas, TX), and Vernadette Williams (Charlotte, NC). Her siblings, Jean Martin (Los Angeles, CA), Joyce Walker (Cleveland, OH), Elmo Martin (Los Angeles, CA) and Jackie Birdsong (Los Angeles, CA). Two grandchildren, Jessica Chubbs (Charlotte, NC) and Jayson Sam (Dallas, TX); Four great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. *Due to Covid-19 we are asking that you adhere to DPH guidelines. Thank You.

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.