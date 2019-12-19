Cordele, GA
Sidney Rann Folsom
A memorial service for Sidney Rann Folsom of Cordele will be held at 4:00 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services of Cordele. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Rann, 52, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019. He was born in Sylvester and was the son of Kathy Monroe Basnar and the late Randall Mastin Folsom. Rann was the co-owner of Griffin-Folsom Construction Company, making him the third generation of his family in commercial construction. Being community conscious, he served on the Crisp Regional Board of Directors, the Georgia Hospital Board, the Crisp Academy Board of Trustees, and was an active member of Cordele First United Methodist Church. Rann was an avid golfer and loved spending time at the beach. He is survived by his wife of nine years, Robbin Bass Folsom; two children, Banks Folsom and Sidney Folsom, both of Cordele; three step-children, Josh Dent of Austin, TX, Adam Dent of Louisville, KY and Victoria Dent of Park City, UT; a step-grandson, Kenneth James Moran of Park City, UT; his mother and her husband, Kathy and John Basnar of Cordele; and two sisters and their husbands, Kim and Andy Bowen of Cartersville and Kelly and Mike Harbison of Cordele. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services of Cordele, GA. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com
