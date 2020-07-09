Sis. Willie Mae Reese Grier, 77, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, July 5, 2020. Her graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church (Old Field) Cemetery in Dawson, GA. Reverend L.C. Spann will officiate. Sis. Grier leaves a legacy of love and memories with her family to cherish forever to her children: Otis Grier (Albany, GA), Willie Charles Grier (New Cumberland, PA), Gloria Wiggins (Parrott, GA), Wayne Grier (Albany, GA) and Michael Grier (Parrott, GA). one sister, Bobbie Sue (Joseph) Warren; three grandchildren, Lakeisha (Michael) Suggs, Shaneka Wiggins, and Brittney Grier; three great-grandchildren, Jayden, Raiden, and Mason; two extended daughters, Stacia Knighton and Alice Johnson.; several sisters-in-law, Christine (Dan Jr.), Mary Eva, Ola Mae, and Louise; two brothers-in-law, J.T. and Oscar, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
I was so sorry to hear of Uncle Don's passing.My thoughts are of you and with family.Your Nephew,Bob Evans (son of Dorothy Green)
