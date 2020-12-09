Sok Mei Vong (Mrs. Anna), 90, of Albany died Wednesday December 9, 2020 at Phoebe North Hospital.
The family will be having a private service at a later date.
Born in Shanghai, China Mrs. Vong lived there until 1961 before moving to Macau China until 1975. She came to the U.S. the summer of 1975 and in the winter of 1975 she moved to Albany, GA. Mrs. Vong was the owner and operator of the House of China. She was very passionate about life and was actively working until her illness. Mrs. Vong loved talking to her customers and had a robust life.
Survivors include her son Iok Lai Choi "Mike" of Albany; two grandchildren Michael Eugene Choi of Oklahoma City, OK; Michael Hunter Choi of Panama City, FL; Brother Uncle Joe of Macau, China.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Patrick's Episcopal Church, 4800 Old Dawson Rd. Albany, GA 31721.
