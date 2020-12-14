Sondra KennedyAlbany, GASondra Kennedy, 39, of Albany, GA died 12/15/2020 in Albany, GA, Perry Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Lee County defeats River Ridge to reach state football semifinals
- Macon arms dealer gets 16-year-plus sentence for gun trafficking
- Supreme Court throws out Texas lawsuit seeking to overturn Georgia presidential results
- Dougherty County notes increase in new coronavirus cases
- Albany police make arrests in recent violent episodes
- Lee County football gearing up for first playoff road trip since 2016
- Lee County seniors Baron Hopson, Chauncey Magwood gearing up for 56th straight starts
- Hemp, hemp, hurray!
- Phoebe systemwide COVID-19 infections surge 40% in one week
- Temple scientists selling false hope on HIV
Images
Videos
Collections
- GIFT GUIDE: 40 holiday gift ideas for just about anyone on your shopping list
- ON THE MARKET: Albany home on Lake Chehaw boasts butler's pantry and elevator
- States with the most rural hospitals at risk of closing
- GIFT GUIDE: 5 hot toys that will make a great holiday gift
- GIFT GUIDE: 5 small holiday gift ideas to say you care
- GIFT GUIDE: 5 holiday gift ideas for teens
- ON THE MARKET: Custom built Lee County home in Quail Valley designed for comfort, living
- GIFT GUIDE: 5 holiday gifts for those who are practical
- Vintage photos of America's most popular dog breeds
- 50 historic photos from American military history
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.