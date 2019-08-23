Albany, GA
Sonny Curl Woods
Mr. Sonny Curl Woods, 77 of Albany, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at his residence.
Homegoing Services will be conducted, Saturday, August 24, 2018, at 11:00AM at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 400 Pine Avenue. Pastor Carl H. White, Jr. will officiate. Interment will follow in the Union Memorial Cemetery,1100 South McKinley Street. Visitation will be held on today, Friday, August 23, 2019, from 9:00AM until 8:30PM at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at 710 Summit Drive.
M. L. King Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, Georgia 317013615
(229) 435-4813
