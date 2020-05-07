Dawson, GA
Sonya D. Patterson
 Sis. Sonya Denise Patterson, 53, was called home to rest on Friday, May 1, 2020. Her graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Reverend Willard O. Weston, will officiate.
Valuable memories and cherished moments are left with Sonya's two children, Nastassja Toomer and Merrell (Rokelle) Williams, III, and her grandchild, Chadsten Maxwell. She will always be loved and remembered by her one sister, Sofornia (Timothy) Mack; four brothers, Bradley (Enilda)Patterson, Donald (Rose)Patterson, Jimmy (Beverly) Patterson, and Patrick Patterson; Aunt Sweet and Uncle Roosevelt; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Albritten's Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Dawson, GA 39840
(229) 995-5895
www.albrittensfuneralservice.com
