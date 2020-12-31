Sonya Brownlee Waller Brown, age 74, passed away December 31, 2020, surrounded by her beloved family, at her residence in Blakely, Georgia. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM
Saturday, January 2, 2020 at New Hope Baptist Church in Blakely, GA with Dr. Alex Howell officiating. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service. Following the service a private family graveside service will be held.
Serving as active pallbearers will be Keith Poole, Tripp Waller, Alex Waller, Joshua Hollimon, Christopher Sellers, and Hilton Lane. Honorary pallbearers will be Chip Houston, Gary West, Allen Daniels, Felix Davis, Danny Hodges, Wayne Underhill, and Robert Williamson.
Sonya was born on December 11, 1946 in Early County, Georgia to the late Idus Brady Brownlee and Ellie Merle Williams Brownlee. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Vivian Brownlee Bridges.
She was known to her children, grandchildren, and great- grandchildren as "Mema", and they were her pride and joy.
Sonya was an active member in her Sunday school class at First United Methodist Church, and also a member of her home church, New Hope Baptist. She had a passion for flowers and gardening which led her to open Blakely Flower and Gift Shop in the mid 1970s. She took great pride in her beautiful flower beds and was once awarded "Yard of the Year" by the Blakely Garden Club. She was also an excellent cook, locally known for her famous tea cake cookies, among other things. Her recipe book is endless, and will be passed down for generations. She served as a Federal Crop Insurance Adjuster in 1980 before cofounding Agri Insurance Services, where she graciously served farmers in the surrounding counties for over 40 years.
She is survived by her husband, Alvin K. Brown; one daughter, Dedee Waller Reeder and husband Stacy; three sons, Teddy Waller and wife Shannon; Brad Waller and Tonya Davis; David Waller and wife April. She is also survived by two step children, Harriss Brown and wife Jennifer; Katie Bishop and husband Tom. Surviving grandchildren include Rachel Hollimon, husband Joshua; Callie Sellers, husband Christopher; Tripp Waller, wife Ryan; Keith Poole, wife Ashley; Caitlin Waller, Shelton Lott; Dean Waller, wife Stephanie; Alex Waller, and Lillian Waller. Surviving siblings include Emory Brownlee, wife Bonnie Sue; Robert Brownlee, and Ellen Brownlee Glass. She is also survived by six great- grandchildren, five step grandchildren and many beloved nieces, nephews, and special friends.
The family would like to give sincere thanks to Open Arms Hospice for providing such loving care in her final months, especially Hilton Lane and Candis Brown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Hope Baptist Church, 3832 US Highway 27 Blakely, Georgia 39823.
