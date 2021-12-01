...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/ TO
9 AM EST /8 AM CST/ FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in areas of dense
fog.
* WHERE...The Florida Panhandle, southeast Alabama, and portions
of southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST until 9 AM EST /8 AM CST/
FRIDAY...
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use
your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
&&
SPC Parker McCorvey, 26, of Cambellsville, KY, formerly of Albany, GA died Thursday, November 25, 2021. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Cambellsville. Interment will follow in Cambellsville Memorial Gardens. Pastor Adam Russell will officiate and Full Military Honors will be provided by the United States Army Honor Guard. The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 7, 2021 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home.
Parker was born on October 31, 1995 to Becky Salsbury and Alton McCorvey in Albany, GA. He married Rosemary Flores on July 15, 2017 and the couple settled in Cambellsville, KY.
Parker devoted his life to loving those around him in a way that will far outlive him. He protected all those he held dear with a humble nobility and quiet strength. Never taking a day for granted, Parker found joy and peace in God's creation and woke up each morning with a thirst for adventure. He captivated everyone he encountered with a contagious spirit and kind disposition. Parker generously served others and spent his final years sacrificially serving his country. It is with that same spirit of generosity that Parker desired to help those in need with the gift of organ donation. Parker's wife, Rosemary, was the light of his life. Their love and devotion to one another shined with a radiance that continues to inspire. Above all else, Parker professed faith in Jesus Christ and strove to glorify Him in everything he did.
Parker was preceded in death by his grandparents, H.L. "Buddy" McCorvey and Ann McCorvey.
Survivors include his wife, Rosie McCorvey, his father, Burnice Alton McCorvey, his mother, Becky Salsbury, all of Albany, GA, his sister, Lainey Ann McCorvey Underwood (Brandon), niece, Magnolia Ann Underwood, and many aunts, uncles and cousins in Georgia and Florida.
To plant a tree in memory of Parker McCorvey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
