Mr. Spencer Bryant, Sr., 53, of Leesburg, Georgia departed this life Monday, December 30, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, Albany, Georgia. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. from the Greater Second Mt. Olive Faith Center, 103 Dewey Street, Albany, Georgia. Rev. Lorenzo L. Heard is the pastor and will provide the eulogy. Interment will follow in the Piney Grove #3 Cemetery, Piney Grove Road Leesburg, Georgia. His remains will lie in state at the church Saturday from 2:00 P.M. until the service hour. The family will receive relatives and friends at 120 Tomlinson Court, Leesburg, Georgia. Meadows Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences to the family by visiting Meadows' website at www.meadowsofalbany.com
