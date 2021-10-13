Spencer Thomas (Tommy) Walden, 82, of Albany, Ga died Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at his residence. Private services will be held.
Tommy was born in Albany, GA, November 3, 1939 and was the son of the late Cornelia Haley Walden and Spencer Walden. He graduated from Albany High School in 1958 and attended the University of Georgia, graduating in 1962. He was a member of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity.
He was involved in real estate and farming. His faith was very important to him and he loved his family, pets and the outdoors.
Survivors include his wife, Tammy Goodwin Walden, Herod, GA, brother, Larry Walden (Kaye), Lee County, GA, sister, Gayle Walden Chapman, Albany, GA, his children, Cathy Walden Leheup, Wesley Chapel, FL, Cole Walden (Lori Ann), Lee County, GA, Susan Walden Martin (Keith), Albany, GA, Buck Walden, Lee County, GA, Niko Goodwin (Jordan), Parrott, GA, grandchildren, Lindsey Leheup Abreu (Dom), Charleston, SC, David Martin, Spencer Martin, Kate Martin, Reid Martin, Haley Walden, Lowry Walden all of Albany, GA, Rhett Goodwin and Griffin Goodwin both of Parrott, GA and a number of nieces and nephews.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Spence Thomas (Tommy) Walden to Terrell County Humane Society, 499 Roundtree Dr., SW, Dawson, GA, 39842 or Integrity Hospice, 611 N. Jefferson St., Albany, GA, 31701.
