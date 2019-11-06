SSGT. Donovan Walters

SSGT. Donovan Blaze Walters
SSGT. Donovan Blaze Walters, 28, of Albany, GA., passed away unexpectedly on October 30, 2019. He was a graduate of Kentwood High School. He was a Christian and member of Providence Church in Albany, GA. Donovan or Blaze as he was known by some was currently serving his country in the United States Marine Corps. He had just recently celebrated his 10th year in the corps. He was an Artillery Mechanic or "Gun Doc" for short. His passions included his family, cooking, surfing, writing poetry, shooting, and dog training. He was a published author with 2 books so far. The ocean was his love. He had plans with his wife Ashley to open a restaurant by the ocean after he retired from the Marine Corps. Everything he did he excelled at. He was an incredible husband, father, and friend. There was no one who didn't love Wally.
Left behind to cherish Donovan's memory are his wife, Ashley Noel Walters; son, Roman Alexander Walters; daughter, Ramona Rose Walters, and a soon to be expected brother or sister, mother, Iris Saravia; father, Leroy Bradley Walters; siblings, Kasandra Walters and Logan Walters; grandparents, Carlos and Matilde Saravia, and his "proxy-mom", Lynn Thomas.
A Celebration of Donovan's Life will be held in the East Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home on Friday November 8, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. EST. The family will welcome friends, fellow service members, and veterans beginning at 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service. SSGT Donovan Blaze Walters will be laid to rest in the Chattanooga National Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. EST with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Donovan's memory to either the Humane Educational Society, 212 N Highland Park Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37404 or you may purchase one of his books on Amazon.com
.
Arrangements are under the care of Chattanooga Funeral Home Crematory and Florist East Chapel, 404 South Moore Rd. East Ridge, TN 37412.
