Albany, Ga.
Stacey G. Grant, Sr.
Mr. Stacey Germal Grant, Sr., 46 of Albany, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St, Francis Hospital in Columbus, Georgia.
Homegoing Services will be conducted, Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 3:00PM at St. Mathews Missionary Baptist Church, 3290 GA Highway 37 in Newton, Georgia. Reverend Henry Hogan, III will officiate. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on today, Friday, January 24, 2020, from 12:00Noon until 8:30PM at the funeral home.
M. L. King Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, Ga. 31701
(229) 435-4813
To plant a tree in memory of Stacey Grant, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.