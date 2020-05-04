Thomasville, GA



Stanley E. Rayburn, Sr.



Private services for Stanley Eugene Rayburn Sr. will be held Monday, May 4, 2020 at Rosewood Cemetery with Buddy Coss officiating. Born August 27, 1942, he was the son of the late Clarence A. Rayburn, Jr. and Dorothy Eddings Rayburn. He was married to Shirley Ann Pope Rayburn for 55 and a half years. Stanley worked for Georgia Crate & Basket Company in Thomasville, GA, Del Cook Lumber in Adele, GA, and with Rayburn Yard Care Service. He was a deacon and church secretary, and enjoyed quail hunting and fishing. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Ann Pope Rayburn; sons Stanley E. Rayburn, Jr. (Pam) of Arlington, GA, and Stacey Warren Rayburn (Alane) of Thomaston, GA; five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.Allen & Allen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.Thomasville, GA 31799(229) 226-6331