Mr. Stanley E. Suit, 73, of Leesburg, peacefully passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021, at his home while surrounded by his loving family.
Born February 2, 1948, in Lancaster, S.C., Mr. Suit was the son of the late John and Mary Louise Wood Suit. He proudly served his country in the United States Army where he served as a security guard in Panmunjom, North Korea. During his time in service one of his favorite memories was singing for the orphaned children and giving them food. Mr. Suit was the owner and founder of Advanced Tax. He started the business in October of 1990 and it was one of the original income tax businesses in Albany. He loved his clients very much and they were often discussed and thought of even after his retirement. He was known as a father to the fatherless and a man who loved God and his family more than anything. The things he loved most in life was spending every waking moment with his wife and spending time with family. He sang in the choir and was in ministry years ago. He lived his life reflecting God's love and was a happy man. Mr. Suit loved to sing and play with the grandkids. He was a papa everyday helping with homework and of course lots of snuggling. He helped others by promoting a sober life and encouraged others in that. In his life and in his passing, he would want nothing more than for everyone to take the opportunity to reach out to God and give their lives to Him and others.
Survivors include his loving wife of 30 years, Cynthia Suit of Leesburg; daughters, Misti McGee and her husband, Shawn of Paris, KY and Amber Manriquez of Leesburg; grandchildren, David, Christian, Mckenzi, Gabryel, Elijah, Mercy Grace and Hannah Faith and great-grandchild, Dacey.
In lieu of flowers, he was very passionate about helping any children in need. He wanted to be a reflection of God's love and light. The family asks that donations be made to Light of Hope in helping local children and families in need. This can be done through venmo-@lightofhope1, paypal-starglares@aol.com or cashapp-$lightofhope1.
A private funeral service and burial will be held on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at Andersonville National Cemetery with military honors.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.josephwjones.com.
Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home has been given the honor to serve the Suit family.
