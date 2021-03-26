Stanton Emery Jones, 28, a native of Albany, Ga., and son of Suzanne Bettis, Apalachicola, Fla., and Emery Jones, Panama City Beach, Fla., died unexpectedly Friday, March 5, in Panama City Beach, Fl.
An outdoor memorial service was held Friday, March 12, at 3 p.m., EST, at Trinity Episcopal Church, Apalachicola. The rector of Trinity, the Rev. Eric Zile, officiated.
Educated in the public schools of Dougherty and Lee counties, Jones was baptized at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Albany. His ashes will be placed in St. Paul's columbarium wall, with a service after the pandemic subsides.
In addition to his mother and father, the closest survivors are his wife, MaryBeth Jones, Fitzgerald, Ga., and two young daughters, Lily and Madison; two brothers, Bragg (Kaitlyn) and Charles Jones, Panama City Beach; and his maternal grandparents, Evie and Lee Bettis, Apalachicola; and two uncles, Ty (Raines) Bettis, Albany, and Shelton Jones, Hen Town, Ga., and one aunt, Teresa (Bruce) Jones Henderson, Macon, Ga. There are four first cousins.
Jones' paternal grandparents, who predeceased him, were Ann and Maurice Jones who lived for many years on Third Avenue, Albany.
Memorial gifts may be made to Boha Tribe, a Christian ministry that supports numerous social causes and problems, including addiction. For more information, go to bohatribe.com. The mailing address is Boha Tribe-Bobby Morrison, P.O. Box 70724, Albany, GA 31708.
