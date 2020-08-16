Starlet Ingram Cherry, 78, OF Lee County died Monday, August 17, 2020 at her residence. A private service will be held.
A native of Newton, Mrs. Cherry had lived in Lee County for 47 years. She was a member of Lakeside Baptist Church where she played the piano and taught Sunday School.
Survivors include her husband, Talmadge Cherry, sons David Cherry (Vicki), Valley, AL, Daniel Cherry (Heather), Lee County, daughter, Dana Spurlin (Russ), Sylvester, nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
