Stella Opal Bridges Alligood, 78, of Loganville, GA, formerly Bronwood, GA passed away, Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Piedmont Medical Center, Snellville, GA. Graveside funeral services will be conducted Friday, September 24, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Dawson GA. Rev. Raymond Smith will officiate.
Born in Parrott, Ga and a lifelong resident of Terrell Co., GA. Mrs. Alligood was retired from the Terrell Co. Board of Education. She was a sports fan and played softball until time would not let her. She loved to fish, watch the Braves and crochet. She was a member of the Graves United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leamon A. (Bud) Bridges and Bertha Lee Watson Bridges, her husband, Charles Lynwood Alligood, brothers, Russell Bridges, Elbert Bridges, Oliver Bridges, sisters, Mary Cross, Quinelle Eberhart and Louise Goode.
Survivors include her son, Travis Alligood, Loganville, GA, sisters, Brenda Youmans, Tifton, GA, Mabel Knight and Patricia Green both of Leesburg, GA, grandchildren, Tabitha Alligood and Telisa Davis (William) all of Loganville, GA, great-grandchildren, Jack Davis, William (Bubba) Davis and Whitley Davis.
