Stephen Michael McDonald, Sr., 64, of Ft. Gaines, GA passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Phoebe North Hospital. Graveside funeral services will be conducted Monday, August 30, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Leesburg Cemetery. Rev. Ben Steffens will officiate.
Mr. McDonald was born and resided in Albany, GA most of his life. Steve and Donna had recently moved to Lake Eufaula where Steve could enjoy his love for fishing. Steve loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was truly a man of God and wanted to tell others about Jesus. Steve and Donna are members of The Church at the Groves. Steve was employed with the City of Albany, Public Works as a Heavy Equipment Operator. He worked each day with men who were more than co-workers, they were family. Steve's careers include being a CDL Instructor and Over the road driver. Steve worked at Georgia Pacific for 16 years. Steve was an Army veteran and was extremely proud of having served our country. Steve had a passion for fishing and hunting with Stevie his son. He bragged about teaching his wife how to catch her first bass. Steve loved spending time at home watching movies with Donna.
Survivors include his wife, Donna Lee Johnson-McDonald, Ft. Gaines, GA, children, Stephanie Weaver (James), Montgomery, AL, Stephen (Stevie) McDonald, Jr. (Heaven), Putney, GA, Alisha Kajzer (Mark), Elkhart, IN, and David G. Green, Jr. (Jennifer) Worth Co., GA, mother, Amelia (Boots) Martin, Leesburg, GA, brother, Timothy McDonald, Albany, GA, sisters, Debbie Coleman, Leesburg, GA, April Hancock (Tommy), Georgetown, GA and eight grandchildren.
The family is at 101 Medley Drive Leesburg. Family will receive friends following the graveside services at the cemetery.
Those desiring may make memorials to Wounded Warrior Project, P. O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas, 66675-8516 or to ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
