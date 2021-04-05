Steve Bartlett, 73, of Lee County died Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at the Willson Hospice House.
His memorial service will be 3 PM Wednesday (today) at Mathews Funeral Home. Mr. Ross Powell will officiate.
Born in Montezuma, Steve had lived all his life in Albany. He owned and operated SATEX Transmissions for 30 years and was a 1966 graduate of Albany High School. He loved to ride motorcycles, fish and working with his hands.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Jannette Stephens, sister, Acklin Stone and a brother, David Bartlett.
Survivors include his wife Lisa Bartlett, Lee County, daughters, Brandi Wright (Anthony), Marietta, Whitney McCall (Johnathan), Leesburg, Kayla Thomas (Patrick), Ashburn, grandchildren, Vivian Wright, Peyton Lester, Mckenzie McCall, Memphis McCall, Braidyn Thomas, Brantley Thomas, Baylor Thomas, sister Nancy Standerfer, and brother Charlie Hart both of Albany.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Those desiring please make memorials to the American Cancer Society, 804 Cherry St, Ste A, Macon GA 31201.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
