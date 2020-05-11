Steve Ricks

Steve Edgar Ricks, 69, of Dawson GA passed away Saturday, May 09, 2020 at Willson Hospice House. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.
Steve was born May 17, 1950, in Albany, GA, to the late George and Latrell Ricks. He served in the United States Army and was a Vietnam War Veteran. Steve loved his God, Country, and Family. In addition to his parents Steve was preceded in death by a son Christopher Ray Ricks.
Survivors include his wife Jewel Cosby Ricks of Dawson, GA, Stepson Todd Kearbey (Angie) of Albany, GA, a brother Doyle Ricks (Pat) of Germantown, TN, a sister Jane Ricks Owens Winterville, GA, a granddaughter Lacey Kearbey Brooks (Jacob) of Dawson, GA, great grandson Andrew Todd Brooks of Dawson, GA, four nieces Amy Ricks Butler (Brett) of Birmingham, AL, Shannon Ricks Goold (Bill) of Germantown, TN, Kara Walker of Athens, GA, Kelsey Walker Hogan (Brandon) of Winterville, GA, and nine great nieces and nephews.
Those desiring can make memorials in memory of Steve to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or to Gillionville Baptist Church "Next Campaign" 4614 Gillionville Road, Albany, GA 31721.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
