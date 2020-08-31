Steve White

In humble submission to the will of God, the management & staff of J.L. Litman Memorial Funeral Home sadly announce the passing of Mr. Steve White. Graveside service will be held Friday September 4, 2020 at 12 Noon at Riverside Cemetery. Burial will follow the service. Please keep the family of Mr. Steve White in your prayers as we Reflect the Gracious Memories. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.litmanfuneralservice.com.

Final Arrangement Entrusted

J.L.Litman Memorial Funeral Home

1202 E Clark Ave Albany, GA

2294308800

To plant a tree in memory of Steve White as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.