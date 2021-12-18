Mr. Steven Brian "Stevie" Etheridge, 51, of Leesburg, died on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at his residence.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, December 27, 2021 at Banks Funeral Home Chapel, interment will follow in the Leesburg Cemetery. The Rev. Terry Siniard will officiate.
Mr. Etheridge was born on April 6, 1970 in Albany, GA. He had lived in Leesburg for the past 25 years, and was employed by the Marine Corps Logistic' Base in Albany where he worked as a Heavy Equipment Mechanic. Mr. Etheridge enjoyed camping, kayaking, grilling and being outdoors. He loved spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Kimberly Lowery Etheridge of Leesburg; children, Kelsey Sims (Brandon Covin) of Plains, GA., and Hunter Etheridge of Panama City Beach, FL; mother, Mary "Joyce" Hambleton (Joseph) of Leesburg; brother, James Eu"Gene" Etheridge (Tammy) of Albany; grandchildren, Layana, Laniya, and Alex Covin; grandmother, Doris Parker of Cordele; sister, Ivey Williams (Bubba) of Cordele; father and mother-in-law, Jimmy and Gwen Lowery of Albany; brother-in-law, Jimmy Lowery Jr., (Faye) of Leesburg.
Mr. Etheridge was preceded in death by his father, James "Rundy" Etheridge on February 9, 1994.
The family will receive friends on Monday from 1:00 PM until the service hour at Banks Funeral Home.
