Mr. Steven Paul Cross, 46 of Sylvester, died on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.
Per his wishes, Mr. Cross was cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Cross was born on May 31, 1973 in Albany, GA. He had lived in Worth County most of his life and was currently employed at Park-Built Body Company as a welder. Mr. Cross enjoyed riding motorcycles, hunting and fishing, but most importantly spending time with his friends, family especially his children and grandchildren.
Survivors include his children, Anthony Cross (Sadie Rae) of Elkhorn, WI., Dalton Cross (Emily White) of Worth County, Joanna Cross (Troy) of Worth County and Stacey Flowers (Travis) of Albany; parents, Paul and Dianne Cross of Worth County; siblings, Debra Norman of Dougherty County and Thomas Cross of Sylvester; grandchildren, Mason Cross and Serenity Flowers; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Please sign our online guest registry at www.banksfh.com.
Banks Funeral Home in Sylvester is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.