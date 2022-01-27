...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EST /1 AM CST/
TO 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Minimum wind chills
ranging from 10 to 20 degrees.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and the Big Bend and Panhandle of Florida.
* WHEN...From 2 AM EST /1 AM CST/ to 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/
Saturday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will
combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can
occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and
gloves.
...HARD FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 20 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and the Big Bend and Panhandle of Florida.
* WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing
Steve H. Hopkins, 65, died January 15, 2022, in Columbia, SC after a battle with cancer and Covid-19. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence E. Hopkins, Sr. and Wylene Owens Hopkins of Albany, Ga. Steve is survived by an older sister, Sandra H Baggette of Port Royal, SC and two older brothers, Clarence "Bud" Hopkins and James "Jim" Hopkins both of Frankston, TX.
Steve was born February 4, 1956, in Albany, GA. He graduated from Garfield High School in Woodbridge, VA and lived and working in many locations; in Georgia, South Carolina, Virginia, and Texas before settling in Columbia, SC. His variety of jobs included insurance, clerical, sales, and food service, but he was never satisfied. His love of the outdoors finally won over and he began a career in lawn care and landscaping. He attended Midlands Technical College and focused on landscaping design, trees and irrigation systems. Steve started his own company specializing in irrigation and water features. Later he would join the Spring Green Lawn Care Team in Columbia and worked there until his passing. Steve was the happiest when he was outside, working on his own landscape designs. He had a well-earned reputation in the Columbia area for quality and style in his work.
Our family owes a tremendous debt of gratitude to his closest friends Mark Gill and Brandon Branham who were extremely helpful to Steve during those months he was undergoing treatment. We could ask for no better support.
No service is planned at this time. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel is assisting the family locally. Cremation has taken place and Steve will return to Texas.
