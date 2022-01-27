Steve H. Hopkins, 65, died January 15, 2022, in Columbia, SC after a battle with cancer and Covid-19. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence E. Hopkins, Sr. and Wylene Owens Hopkins of Albany, Ga. Steve is survived by an older sister, Sandra H Baggette of Port Royal, SC and two older brothers, Clarence "Bud" Hopkins and James "Jim" Hopkins both of Frankston, TX.

Steve was born February 4, 1956, in Albany, GA. He graduated from Garfield High School in Woodbridge, VA and lived and working in many locations; in Georgia, South Carolina, Virginia, and Texas before settling in Columbia, SC. His variety of jobs included insurance, clerical, sales, and food service, but he was never satisfied. His love of the outdoors finally won over and he began a career in lawn care and landscaping. He attended Midlands Technical College and focused on landscaping design, trees and irrigation systems. Steve started his own company specializing in irrigation and water features. Later he would join the Spring Green Lawn Care Team in Columbia and worked there until his passing. Steve was the happiest when he was outside, working on his own landscape designs. He had a well-earned reputation in the Columbia area for quality and style in his work.

Our family owes a tremendous debt of gratitude to his closest friends Mark Gill and Brandon Branham who were extremely helpful to Steve during those months he was undergoing treatment. We could ask for no better support.

No service is planned at this time. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel is assisting the family locally. Cremation has taken place and Steve will return to Texas.

