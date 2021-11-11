...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM EST /3 AM CST/ TO
8 AM EST /7 AM CST/ SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures of 33 to 36 early Sunday morning will
result in areas of frost.
* WHERE...Southeast Alabama, portions of the western Florida
panhandle and southwestern Georgia.
* WHEN...Early Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected.
Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
&&
Steven Ray Harrell, 49, of Albany, died Thursday, November 11, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
His memorial service will be Sunday 5:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home. Mr. Johnny Massey will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service. Please wear Georgia Bulldog attire for the service.
A native of Blakely, Steven had lived in Albany since 2003. He worked with Paper Transport. He loved having a good time and being with his family.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Frances "Fran" Sheppard and his dog Jager.
Survivors include his wife, Becky Harrell, Albany, daughters, Stephanie Williams (Austin), Rockmart, GA, Nikki Harrell, Albany, grandsons, Maddox and Crew Williams, his father, Ray Harrell, 2 brothers and a sister.
