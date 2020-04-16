Arlington, GA
Stuart Conan Hathorn
Stuart Conan Hathorn, 42, of Arlington, GA, passed away suddenly on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at his residence.
Due to current restrictions, the family is having a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations/gifts be made to Education Fund-Sadie @ First State Bank of Arlington, ATTN: Chris Cowart, 17641 Highland Ave. N., Arlington, GA 39813 or Burning Bush Ministries, 575 Retreat Road, Arlington, GA 39813.
Stuart was born in Arlington on July 18, 1977 to Rodney B. and Debra Newberry Hathorn. He was a graduate of Southwest Georgia Academy and worked as a parts clerk at Flint Ag & Turf in Cuthbert. Stuart enjoyed donating his time for many projects and fundraisers at Burning Bush Ministries along with hunting, reading, and watching movies. Above all, he loved his family and will be dearly missed by them and his numerous friends.
He is survived by his wife, Lynn Duke Hathorn; two daughters, Sadie Lynn Hathorn and Chloe Suzanne Chesser; his mother and father; two brothers, Victor S. Hathorn and wife Chelsea, and Thomas J. "Jay" Hathorn and wife Ashley; his grandmother, Ann Craft Newberry; nephews, Thomas McNeil Hathorn, John William Hathorn, Deen Worley, and Dane Worley and wife Rachel; a niece, Anna Wolf; his mother and father-in law, Bobby and Judy Duke; a sister-in-law, Donna Wolf and husband Billy; and numerous extended family members and friends.
Stuart was preceded in death by his grandparents; Thomas H. Newberry, Nell and Charles Cook, and Buford Hathorn; and an uncle, John Hathorn.
Manry-Jordan-Hodges Funeral Home
Blakely, GA
229-723-3421
To plant a tree in memory of Stuart Hathorn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
The latest coronavirus news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Georgia State Labor Department updates system to distribute federal unemployment funds
- Dougherty officials issue stark warnings as COVID-19 deaths hit 80
- Randolph County's coronavirus rate highest in state as southwest Georgia enters second month of crisis
- Despite odds, Harold Jenkins recovers from coronavirus
- Sheltering in place: Southwest Georgia style
- ANNALIESE ASHLEY: Albany has always managed to deal with 'plagues'
- Wicked weather blows entire Georgia home onto roadway
- US may have to endure social distancing until 2022 if no vaccine is quickly found, scientists predict
- When will you get your stimulus payment? Here's how to check
- Tallahassee is more Southern charm than South Beach
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
Have you received your stimulus check or direct deposit from the federal government?
The Treasury Department said Monday, April 13, that 80 million people will get their stimulus payments via direct deposit this week. Have you received your funds? If not, are you expecting it or are do you not qualify?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.