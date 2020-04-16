Stuart Hathorn
Arlington, GA
Stuart Conan Hathorn
Stuart Conan Hathorn, 42, of Arlington, GA, passed away suddenly on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at his residence.
Due to current restrictions, the family is having a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations/gifts be made to Education Fund-Sadie @ First State Bank of Arlington, ATTN: Chris Cowart, 17641 Highland Ave. N., Arlington, GA 39813 or Burning Bush Ministries, 575 Retreat Road, Arlington, GA 39813.
Stuart was born in Arlington on July 18, 1977 to Rodney B. and Debra Newberry Hathorn. He was a graduate of Southwest Georgia Academy and worked as a parts clerk at Flint Ag & Turf in Cuthbert. Stuart enjoyed donating his time for many projects and fundraisers at Burning Bush Ministries along with hunting, reading, and watching movies. Above all, he loved his family and will be dearly missed by them and his numerous friends.
He is survived by his wife, Lynn Duke Hathorn; two daughters, Sadie Lynn Hathorn and Chloe Suzanne Chesser; his mother and father; two brothers, Victor S. Hathorn and wife Chelsea, and Thomas J. "Jay" Hathorn and wife Ashley; his grandmother, Ann Craft Newberry; nephews, Thomas McNeil Hathorn, John William Hathorn, Deen Worley, and Dane Worley and wife Rachel; a niece, Anna Wolf; his mother and father-in law, Bobby and Judy Duke; a sister-in-law, Donna Wolf and husband Billy; and numerous extended family members and friends.
Stuart was preceded in death by his grandparents; Thomas H. Newberry, Nell and Charles Cook, and Buford Hathorn; and an uncle, John Hathorn.
Manry-Jordan-Hodges Funeral Home
Blakely, GA
229-723-3421
