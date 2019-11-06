Sue Daughtry

Sue Carol Prince Daughtry, 77, of Palmetto, FL, formerly of Camilla and Pelham, died Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton, FL.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 7 at Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home with interment in Pinecrest Memory Gardens. Rev. Eric Tinsley and Rev. Traci Prince Shellman will officiate.
Born September 29, 1942 in Cairo, GA, Mrs. Daughtry was the daughter of the late General Gorden Prince and Lucille Porter Prince. She was also preceded in death by a son, Glen H. Daughtry, Jr. Mrs. Daughtry worked in sales.
Survivors include her husband, Hollis Daughtry of Palmetto, FL; a daughter, Sonya Cummings (Kyle) of Prescott, KS; a son, Freddie Daughtry (Selena) of Bradenton, FL; three siblings, Glenn Prince of Jacksonville, FL, Chester Prince of Palmetto, FL, and Anita Prince of Carrabelle, FL; eight grandchildren, Lacey, Casey, Justin, Glenn, Whitney, Tracy, Jesse, and Cally; and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 6 - 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 6 at Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home in Camilla.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
