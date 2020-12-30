Sue Martin Adams was born November 29, 1945 in Birmingham, Alabama and died on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 in Camilla, Georgia. She was the eldest child of Guy Vernon Martin, Sr. and Eula Victoria Benson Martin. Her surviving siblings are Guy V Martin, Jr. (Lynne) of Birmingham, Alabama and Victoria Holton (Greg) of Loudon, Tennessee.
Sue graduated from Auburn University in 1967 with a Bachelor's degree in Education. Within a month she married James Lee Adams, Jr. of Camilla and after residing for a time in Atlanta soon moved to Camilla in January of 1968. She and her surviving husband were blessed with three girls, Victoria Ruth Adams Davis (Kip), Susan Lee Adams Glass (Mark), and Sarah Lynne Adams - all residing in Camilla. In addition she has seven grandchildren, James David Davis and Susan Grace Davis, both of Atlanta, John Daniel Davis, Elizabeth Anne Glass, Mark Alan Glass, Jr., David Martin Glass, and Hannah Marie Glass- all of Camilla.
Sue supported her family with her presence, her wisdom, and her forward thinking. She was always an exemplary farm wife, ready to get out in the pouring rain and round up stray cattle, arise after midnight to help check dryers, and whatever chore was current and needed. As her family and friends can attest she was always there.
Sue was noted as a servant leader - both in her churches, the first being Camilla First Baptist and later Camilla United Methodist Church. She taught Sunday School, served for years as head of the Women's Missionary Union and Vacation Bible School. She gave of her time and her extraordinary culinary skills in many events at both churches and as a baker for Westwood Schools' auctions. Her specialty, if there was one, was sourdough yeast cinnamon rolls. She donated them for sale for various organizations (resulting in spirited bidding for her production) but she was driven to give them to numerous people enduring chemotherapy with the accompanying loss of appetite - many said that was all they could tolerate.
Sue taught English and Computer Literacy at Westwood Schools - and to many in the community. She was an early adopter of this then new technology and in fact used many of her own funds to transition Westwood from typewriters to computers. Because of a donation Westwood has a new fully equipped computer lab named in her honor and memory.
Sue was the first Honorary Camilla Rotarian and Paul Harris Fellow.
Sue was held in high esteem by her colleagues and by her students. She was chosen by students as the only faculty member to ever address a graduating class at Westwood.
Sue was noted by her sweet disposition and loving nature. She truly cared for others and despite her dementia she retained this sweetness until the end.
Graveside funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 4 at Oakview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to GA Baptist Children's Homes and Family Ministries, PO Box 329, Palmetto, GA 30268, The Vashti Center Children's Home, 1815 E. Clay St., Thomasville, GA 31792, or Stitches of Mitchell County, 4380 Puppy Lane, Camilla, GA 31730.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.parkerbramlett.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.