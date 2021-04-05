Sue-Nell Lewis Folsom, 80, of Albany, GA passed away Monday, April 5, 2021 at Willson Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Donnie Burke and Rev. Billy D. Hannah will officiate. Interment will follow at 4:00 p.m. at Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Baxley, GA. Rev. Rick Brown will officiate.
Born in Baxley, GA to Rev. Elbert Lee Lewis and Elberta (Bertie) Carter Lewis (best cook and cake maker), Sue-Nell began working when she was thirteen years of age at Butler Shoe Store in Albany, GA. She would say that she liked to make her own money to buy her school clothes.
Sue-Nell was a devoted Christian all of her life and one of the things she enjoyed the most was playing the piano for her father, Rev. E. L. Lewis during his pastoring of church in Albany, GA and their revivals in South, Georgia. She also played for funerals. Her father would often say, she can play any song written and make the comment, just tell her to get up there and play it and she would.
Her uncle Gene Lewis would often say that he thought "Rev. Lewis and Miss Bertie were going to wash the skin off of Sue-Nell". Bertie and Rev. Lewis loved their baby.
Life in this world is an adventure God has allowed us to pursue as we want to. God has provided a plan for contentment and happiness in the Bible with assurance Heaven is waiting on us if we follow his plan.
Mrs. Folsom worked as an administrative secretary for Daniels Construction Company and Gruneau Construction Company during the construction of Proctor and Gamble and Miller Brewery. She also worked as a job interviewer with the State Department of Labor in Tifton, GA and DFCAS in Albany, GA and Bainbridge, GA.
Mrs. Folsom was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church and the K & K Sunday School Class.
Survivors include her husband, Alvin Folsom and her son Robert D. McMahan, Jr. (Renee) all of Albany, GA, her daughter, Deborah McMahan Bruner (Scott), Leesburg, GA, grandchildren, Brittany McMahan Morgan, Heather McMahan Hamilton, Sabrina McMahan, Robert McMahan, III, Lindsey Marie Bruner, Anna Leigh Bruner, great grandchildren, Jolie Jene "Bug" Morgan, Kami Jae Morgan, Flynn Hunkele, Mason Hamilton, and Conner Hamilton. She has more "Kissing Cousins" than you can count on your fingers and toes and loved them all.
As for me (Alvin) I ain't yet to this day figured out what she saw in me but thank God she saw something and we got married May 10, 1974.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at Mathews Funeral Home.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
