Susan Faulkner Alsobrook, age 72, of Charlottesville, Va. passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Rosewood Village Assisted Living. She was born on May 20, 1948, in Jacksonville, Fla. She was the daughter of the late Alva Jerold and Reignette Washburn Faulkner.
Susan lived most of her life in Albany, Georgia, where she had a long and successful career in management with BellSouth Telecommunications. While there, she worked with many who became lifelong friends who loved and cherished her. She relocated to Charlottesville, Va. to be near her daughter's family after suffering a debilitating stroke in 2009.
Passionate for all things beautiful, she had an extensive doll collection, created many quilts, collected antiques, and enjoyed flower gardening and bird watching around her backyard pool. Her favorite place to vacation was St. George Island, Fla., where her parents had a home on the bay. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially her three grandchildren, and was a loyal Auburn Tiger fan. She was a member of Porterfield Methodist Church in Albany.
Susan is survived by her daughter and son in law; Melanie and Michael Britt of Charlottesville, Va., grandchildren; Lauren, Garrett and Sarah Kate Britt; brother; John Faulkner of Bokeelia, Fla., sisters; Hazel (Ginger) Clark of Albany, Ga., Mary Harrell of Pensacola, Fla., Robin Kelley of Albany, Ga., Janet Dunn of Pace. Fla., two nephews, five nieces, many cousins, and her childhood friend, Sandy Farnsworth.
The family expresses deep appreciation to the staff of Rosewood Village Assisted Living and Karla Reyes, for lovingly caring for her over many years. The family would also like to thank her primary care physician, Dr. Lindsay Friesen and Libby Showalter, RN, who provided 10 years of exceptional care, along with her oncologist, Dr. Jefferson Prichard.
A private family graveside service will be held at Riverview Cemetery on Friday, December 4, with Pastor Walter Kim of Trinity Presbyterian Church officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made in Susan's name to either the Regents School of Charlottesville, 200 Bob Finley Way, Charlottesville, VA 22903 or to The American Stroke Association online at https://www2.heart.org/site/SPageNavigator/donatenow_stroke.html.
