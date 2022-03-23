Susan James Harris, 92, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. She was surrounded by family and her loving and faithful caregiver, Mary Morris. Susan is survived by her 4 children; Kathy (Lewis) Hartley of Babson Park, Fl; sons, Don (Elizabeth)Harris of St Augustine, Fl; Mark Harris of Atlanta, Ga and Scott(Marianne) Harris of Cumming, Ga. Grandchildren; Addy Willette, Harris Hartley, MaKay Wyatt, Carlisle, Mark Alan, Rett and Holt Harris; Leslie and Wells Harris; Sara Brisson and Emily Harris. Great grandchildren; Kate, Davis, Liz, Lake, Logan, Arlie, Luke and Noah. She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Leo, father; Roy James, mother; Margaret McKusky James and sister; Laura Lee Wilson. Susan was born on January 25, 1930 in Glendale, West Virginia. She graduated from Follansbee High School in Follansbee, West Virginia. She and Donald were married on September 14, 1950. After moving to Albany, Ga in 1970, Susan worked as a dental assistant before pursuing a career as an interior designer. Her other interests included geneology, collecting beautiful things and being a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Susan was a proud member of DAR, a member of the Altar Guild at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, member of St. Cecelia's Guild, member of Daughters Of The King and also PEO. After retiring and eventually moving to Lake Wales, Fl, she enjoyed several years of making new friends and being near her daughter and her family. She will be remembered for many things but especially her delightful sense of humor and beautiful heart. A family graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta, Ga.
