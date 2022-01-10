Susan Pendleton Everett Jan 10, 2022 Jan 10, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Obituaries Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Search Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries newsletter Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Susan Pendleton EverettAlbany, GASusan Pendleton Everett, 93, of Albany, GA died 1/9/2022 in Albany, GA, Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Susan Everett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. 