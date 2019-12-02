Susan Frances Thompson, 67, died at her residence at Lake Blackshear, GA, surrounded by her family Thursday, November 27, 2019. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Kimbrell-Stern from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Graveside services will be held Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Crown Hill Cemetery. Rev. Keithen Tucker will officiate.
Susan graduated from Albany High School in 1970 and attended Darton College and the University of Georgia, where she studied art and art history. She moved back to Albany, Ga, and married Billy Thompson in 1974. They had two children, Whit and Kelly. Susan started a home business baking and designing cakes that leveraged her artistic creativity. She enjoyed bowling, throwing pottery and dancing. She loved cheering on the Georgia Bulldogs and the Atlanta Braves, and going to the beach with friends and family. Susan was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis which had a big impact on her health but she did not let it define her life. Her humor and love gave her the strength to continue to be a vital part of the live's of her family.
Survivors include her husband, William "Billy" H. Thompson, Jr., a son William "Whit" H. Thompson, III (Beth) of Woodstock, GA, a daughter, Kelly Thompson (Neal Nelson) of Quitman, GA, a sister, Elaine Percilla (Del) of Albany, GA, a brother, Daryl Johnson (Nelda) of Spring, TX, 2 grandsons, Harper and Ridley Thompson of Woodstock, GA, a niece Lauren Percilla of Calistoga, CA, two nephews, Dylan Johnson of Austin, TX and Eli Johnson of Knoxville, TN.
Memorials may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, 375 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.
