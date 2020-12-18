Graveside funeral services for Susie Faye Wynn Law, 78, of Albany, will be held at 1:00 PM, Monday, December 21, 2020 in The Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Tuner County, GA. Her Grandson, Hayden Law Newell, will give her eulogy. With her family by her side, Mrs. Law passed away at her home on Thursday, December 17th following an extended long term illness with Parkinson's disease.
Born in Turner County on November 15, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Junious Lamar and Rosa Wynn. She was the widow of the late Samuel Austin Law III and was also preceded in death by her siblings, Quinnen Luther Wynn and Shirley Vann Wynn.
Mrs. Law was retired from Phoebe Putney Memorial hospital as a Medical Technologist where she was a loyal and dedicated employee for 32 years. She gave her life to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and her heart to her loving husband, Sam. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Albany, a long time member of The Golden Key Club, Phoebe Pioneers, American Medical Technologist Association, and The Blood Bank Association. Mrs. Law received her Medical Technologist degree from the formally named Medical College of Macon in Macon, Ga.. Mrs. Law was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 1994. She fought the good fight for 26 long years. She won the battle on December 17, 2020 when she was called to her heavenly home. She's walking now in Heaven with her husband, like she did 26 years ago. Mrs. Law was also a 15 year Breast Cancer survivor.
Survivors include her step children, but loved them like her own, Sean Austin Law of Albany, GA, Michael Shane (Julie) Law of Cleveland, TN, and Wendy (Rick) Newell of Albany, GA. Her grandchildren, Kyle Austin Law, Ashley Law, Jordan (Austin) Taylor, Lucas Law, Mason Anthony Newell and Hayden Law Newell; her great grandchildren, Haysen Law and Dayton Taylor. Her caregivers Annette Brazier, Charlatte Taylor, Lucy Seay, and Lisa Luke became more than caregivers. They were her "daily" family that kept her grace and dignity alive for the past year or more. They were true and faithful caregivers that never let her down. Last but not least her cat, Baby. She loved Baby tremendously.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.