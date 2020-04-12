Mrs. Susie Tompkins Pendley, 76 of Warwick, died on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Pine Shadows Retirement Manor.
The family held a private graveside service. The Rev. Jamie Lavender officiated.
Mrs. Pendley was born on September 24, 1943 in Scooterville, GA., to the late Grady and Rena Saunders Tompkins. She had lived in Worth County all of her life and was retired from the Marine Corps Logistics' Base as a Protocol Technician. Mrs. Pendley enjoyed playing the piano and was an excellent cook. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family, especially her grandchildren. She was a member of the Warwick First Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Ray Pendley of Warwick; children, Reid Merritt (Kim) of Scooterville. GA., Glen Merritt (Jennifer) of Cartersville, GA., Cathy P. Lambert Richardson of Memphis, TN., and Carroll Pendley (Erica) of Cottonwood, AZ.; grandchildren, Christopher Merritt (Susanne), Kyle Norman, Lane Norman, Kacey Megahee (Tanner), Jack Merritt, Grace Merritt, Audrey Merritt, Shawn Lambert, Faith Pogue (Jimmy), Ashley Burrage (Randy), Brooke Pendley and Eric Rael; sisters, Gracie Duckworth (Ralph), Patsie Cannon (Carroll); brother, Freddie Tompkins (Peggy); a host of nieces, nephews and great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Pendley was preceded in death by a sister, Marie Davis.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Warwick First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 97 Warwick, Ga. 31796 or to the Alzheimer's Association, 886 Mulberry Street Macon, Ga. 31201.
Please sign our online guest registry at www.banksfh.com.
Banks Funeral Home in Sylvester was in charge of arrangements.
Sylvester, GA
229-776-2055
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.