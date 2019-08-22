Susie Pauline Scott, 94, of Sale City died Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 23 at Sale City Baptist Church with interment in Sale City Cemetery. Rev. Tim Bozeman and Rev. David Pickering will officiate.
Born December 24, 1924 in Ozark, AL, Mrs. Scott was the daughter of the late R. W. Skipper and Alice Meredith Skipper. She was married to the late Johnnie William Scott. Mrs. Scott worked at the sewing factory, was a deli manager and worked with the Council on Aging. She was a member of Sale City Baptist Church.
Survivors include four daughters, Sarah Holland of Lee County, Martha Aline Lowery of DeFuniak Springs, FL, Gayla Miller (Brad) of Sale City, and Shirley Anne Rogers (Rob) of Pelham; a sister, Ruth Snipes of Doerun; seven grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 10 - 11 a.m., Friday, prior to services, at Sale City Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sale City Baptist Church, P. O. Box 47, Sale City, GA 31784.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
