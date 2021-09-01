Mrs. Suzan Keller Thompson, 68, of Leesburg, GA died Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Phoebe North Medical Center. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home, 3206 Gillionville Road, Albany, GA 31721. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Daryle Hardaway will officiate.
A native of Corona, California, Mrs. Thompson was born April 27, 1953. She was a 1971 graduate of Dougherty High School. She was the Regional Office Coordinator for Woodman Life Insurance Company in Albany, GA and was employed there for 40 years. She was Christian by faith and was a former member of St. Teresa's Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her father Verbin L. "Roy" Keller.
Survivors include her daughters, Kellie Thompson Hall (Donnie) and Kathryn Thompson (Joshua) both of Leesburg, GA, sisters, Sandi Keller Kieffer (Chuck) of Mesa, AZ, Karen Trueblood and Ramona Ardizzone both of Indianapolis, IN, brother, Bob Keller (Sharon), Cumming, GA, grandchildren, Keller Hall, Kacey Hall, Kaleb Hall, Kash Johnson and Jase Johnson all of Leesburg, GA, great-grandchildren Wyatt Hall and Lilly Grace Hall both of Leesburg, GA, her children's father Donald Thompson, and her longtime friend and companion Keylon Thompson.
Those desiring may make donations in memory of Suzan Keller Thompson to the Special Olympics, 1133 19th Street NW 12th Floor, Washington, DC, 20036-3604.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.