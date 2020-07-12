Gordon.jpg

On Tuesday, July 7, 2020, God dispatched an angel from heaven to guide the spirit of a faithful servant, Suzanne Sondra-Dollis Gordon, to heaven's gate. Graveside services celebrating her life was held at 11:00 AM on Saturday , July 11, 2020 in Riverside Cemetery 200 Cotton Avenue Albany, Georgia. Rev. Ernest Davis officiated. Suzanne leaves behind to cherish precious memories of her love and strength, children: Walter Carl Gordon III (Salem, OR) and Tia Kimberly Gordon (Albany, GA). Her grandchildren: Javian Tyrese Johnson (East Georgia State College) and Dorian Carlysia Gordon (Albany, GA). Sisters-in-Law: E. Mildred Glover (Robert) and Dorothy Jane Carver (Wilbur) of Albany, GA. Nieces and nephews: Patricia "Patty" Smith Locke (Thomas) of Pittsburgh, PA, Dr. Robert Vernon Glover (Beverlyn) of Albany, GA, Suzanne Glover-Schley (Robert) of Albany, GA, Wilbur "Bobby" Carver III (Kimberly) of Atlanta, GA, Erika Carver of Brunswick, GA. Goddaughters: Dr. Lisa Long (New York, NY) and Debra Perry (Atlanta, GA). Dear friends: Dr. and Mrs. Guy Craft (Albany, GA), Mr. and Mrs. William "Billy" Carroll (Camilla, GA), Ms. Ola Smith (Albany, GA), Dr. Joanne Taylor (Albany, GA), Mrs. Sandra Parker (Albany, GA) and Mrs. Kathy Barnes (Albany, GA) and a host of great nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

