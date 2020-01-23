Leesburg, Ga.
Swayneland K. Brown
Mr. Swayneland Kelly Brown, 89, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at his home in Leesburg. At his request, there will be no services. He is survived by his daughters, Crystal Brown Gibson of Leesburg, and Claire Brown Smith of Longview, TX; son, Michael Brown of Leesburg; and his beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren. Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home of Leesburg was given the honor to serve the Brown family.
Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Leesburg, GA 31763
(229) 814-1415
www.josephwjonesfh.com
Mr. Swayneland Kelly Brown, 89, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at his home in Leesburg. At his request, there will be no services. He is survived by his daughters, Crystal Brown Gibson of Leesburg, and Claire Brown Smith of Longview, TX; son, Michael Brown of Leesburg; and his beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren. Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home of Leesburg was given the honor to serve the Brown family.
Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Leesburg, GA 31763
(229) 814-1415
www.josephwjonesfh.com
To plant a tree in memory of Swayneland Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.