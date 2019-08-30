Sybil Adele Wages Beeghly, 90, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.
Her funeral service will be Saturday 11:00 AM at Mathews Funeral Home with interment to follow in Floral Memory Gardens. Rev. Alex Moreschi will officiate. Women of the moose please wear regalia.
Born in Bridgeboro, Ga December 31, 1928 she moved to Albany as a child. She attended Albany High School graduating in 1944. She immediately went to work as a legal secretary after high school and 1952 she married Richard Francis Beeghly who was serving in the United States Air Force and she left to see the world.
She continued working as a court reporter for the Department of Defense. In 1968 she returned to Albany, Ga where she retired from the Marine Corps Logistics Base January 1, 1987.
In 1973, Sybil joined the Women of the Moose a charitable organization, in order to serve others. She also worked as an Office Manager for the Moose Lodge for another 20 years after retiring from the federal government. From Senior Regent, Star Recorder, Academy of Friendship, and Red Stole Collegian, she earned her honors and respect of her coworkers. In 1989 she was appointed Deputy Grand Regent, State of Georgia. When she wasn't busy working and serving others she enjoyed golf, bowling and playing cards with her friends.
Survivors include Charles (Micky) Stokes, Pam Beeghly Dixon, Raymond (Ray) Beeghly, 7 grandchildren, 15 grandchildren and a very special niece Jodie Monts.
The family will receive friends Saturday 10:00 to 11:00 AM at Mathews Funeral Home.
To sign our online registry or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
www/mathewsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.