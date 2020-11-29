Sybil McDonald Richards was born in Macon, GA on July 28, 1944. Sybil passed away on November 18, 2020, at UF Shands in Gainesville, FL. Sybil grew up in Albany, GA, where she lived until moving to Saint Augustine, FL, in 2016. Sybil carried love in her heart, and shared it with family members and friends. Her laughter had a way of making your feel secure. We shared good times, and bad times. She cheered us onward, by giving us comfort through her heartwarming sentiments, caring hugs, and smiles. Sybil was always very active in her children's lives. She never missed a baseball or football game, or high-school band function. In 1989 ,Sybil was president of the Albany High Band Boosters. Whoever she met, she was sure to strike up a conversation. To her children's friends, her house was always open with loving arms. A lover of animals, Sybil cared for many cats and dogs. One of her beloved cats Miss Missy, and dog Psycho, was by her side during her illness. Loving survivors include: Children: Trey Richards (Kim), Chad Richards (Tim), sisters: Diane Harrell (Irvin), Judy Paramore (Dennis), and Tammy Kitchens. Grandchildren: Matt Shipman, Joey Adams, Ethan Richards, and Raegan Richards. Great grandchildren: Tristan Adams, and Kyson Shipman. 3 very special children: River, Raine, and Storm. Sybil was their world, and they were hers as well. Sybil was also survived by many nieces, and nephews. Sybil was preceded in death by her husband Arby Richards, her children, Sonya Adams, and Joseph Richards, her parents, Everett and Beatrice McDonald, and sister Celie Haire. A memorial service will be planned at a later time. Her remains have been cremated.

