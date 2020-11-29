Sybil McDonald Richards was born in Macon, GA on July 28, 1944. Sybil passed away on November 18, 2020, at UF Shands in Gainesville, FL. Sybil grew up in Albany, GA, where she lived until moving to Saint Augustine, FL, in 2016. Sybil carried love in her heart, and shared it with family members and friends. Her laughter had a way of making your feel secure. We shared good times, and bad times. She cheered us onward, by giving us comfort through her heartwarming sentiments, caring hugs, and smiles. Sybil was always very active in her children's lives. She never missed a baseball or football game, or high-school band function. In 1989 ,Sybil was president of the Albany High Band Boosters. Whoever she met, she was sure to strike up a conversation. To her children's friends, her house was always open with loving arms. A lover of animals, Sybil cared for many cats and dogs. One of her beloved cats Miss Missy, and dog Psycho, was by her side during her illness. Loving survivors include: Children: Trey Richards (Kim), Chad Richards (Tim), sisters: Diane Harrell (Irvin), Judy Paramore (Dennis), and Tammy Kitchens. Grandchildren: Matt Shipman, Joey Adams, Ethan Richards, and Raegan Richards. Great grandchildren: Tristan Adams, and Kyson Shipman. 3 very special children: River, Raine, and Storm. Sybil was their world, and they were hers as well. Sybil was also survived by many nieces, and nephews. Sybil was preceded in death by her husband Arby Richards, her children, Sonya Adams, and Joseph Richards, her parents, Everett and Beatrice McDonald, and sister Celie Haire. A memorial service will be planned at a later time. Her remains have been cremated.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Code Enforcement's Robert Carter remembered as dedicated employee
- Albany Commission denies zoning requests for boy's home, day care center
- Alcohol license in south Albany draws fire from Ward VI commissioner
- 70 Albany Tech students graduate in health care fields
- Caleb McDowell's 5-touchdown night highlights Lee County rout of Tucker in first round
- Former Albany architect is first-time author ... at age 82
- Cobb County school teacher fights for his life, hospitalized with COVID-19
- Robert A. Carter
- Ricky King
- PINKY MODESTE: Perfect sunny Sunday afternoon ... interrupted
Images
Videos
Collections
- Most popular baby names in the 21st century
- ON THE MARKET: Gunite pool, outdoor brick fireplace make this West Albany home stand out
- ON THE MARKET: Custom built Lee County home in Quail Valley designed for comfort, living
- Best Thanksgiving movies of all time
- 15 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Nov. 23
- ON THE MARKET: Albany home built in 1852 boasts English garden, scenic water views
- Least obedient dog breeds
- SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY: 45 facts about small businesses in America
- ON THE MARKET: 10 bedroom Spanish-inspired home in West Lee County
- GIFT GUIDE: 5 holiday gift ideas for self-care
Newspaper Ads
-
jlawre3380 said:I knew her back in the 1980’S when she lived on 2nd Avenue. Her children were small then. I always enjoyed talking to her. Saw her at Phoebe s…
-
merritt14727 said:
Bounty paper towels
You can buy them at Publix for $6.99 a two pack,but none to be found at Sams?
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.