Sybil Ham Peak, 84, of Cuthbert, GA died on Thursday, March 18, 2021 in the Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 4:00 PM on Saturday, March 20, 2021 in the Damascus Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. David McFather officiating.
Mrs. Peak was born on June 17, 1936 in Abbeville, AL the daughter of the late Albert Victor and Addie Lou Jones Ham. She was a graduate of the Abbeville High School, a member of the Damascus Baptist Church and a devoted Homemaker. She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 sisters, Juliette White and Faye Daye and 2 brothers, Orvis Hamm and Dwaine "Mac" Ham.
Survivors include her husband, Marvin Peak of Cuthbert, a son Mike (Lisa) Peak of Shellman, a daughter, Vicki Lynn (Steve) Gordon of Americus, a brother, Truette (Mary) Ham of Abbeville, AL, a sister-in-law, Pat Ham of Ozark, AL, 4 grandchildren, Shannon (Rusty) Chapman, Richard (Lydia) Gordon, Gary (Christine) Gordon and Andy (Kristen) Gordon and 6 great grandchildren, Karley, Kaitlyn, Jackson, Julian, Grayson and Aniston.
The family will receive friends on Friday at the funeral home from 6:00 until 8:00 PM. Memorials may be made to the Damascus Baptist Church at 268 Lovetts Farm Rd. Cuthbert, GA 39840.
LUNSFORD FUNERAL HOME
CUTHBERT, GA 229/732-2148
