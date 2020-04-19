Syble Massey

Syble Tripp Massey, 87, of Lee County, died Friday, April 17, 2020 at her home.
Her funeral service will be private due to Covid-19 concerns.
Mrs. Massey was born in Lincoln County, TN and had lived in the Albany area for over 60 years. She was a member of Eastside Church of Christ for many years, and later in her life, she enjoyed the Homebound Ministry of Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church. She was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. Mrs. Massey was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Massey, daughter, Gail Brown, sisters, Ruth Wright, Yvonne Beddingfield, and Myra King, brothers, Ray Tripp and Bill Tripp.
Mrs. Massey is survived by her daughter: Terri Massey Mitchell, Lee County; 4 grandchildren: William Charles Mitchell, Jr., Santa Rosa Beach, FL, Matthew Thomas Mitchell, Lee County, Stewart Brown (Camille), Corning, NY, David Brown (Candice), Lee County; a great granddaughter: Fiona Gail Brown; a sister: Nancy Wells, Fayetteville, TN.
Those desiring may send memorials to the Senior Ministry Program at Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church, 2200 Dawson Rd., Albany, GA 31707, or to St. Judes Children Hospital at stjude.org.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.kimbrellstern.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.